‘Only a revolution can remove ZANU PF’ Jonathan Moyo says

Moyo Jonathan

Professor Jonathan Moyo says the only way that can removed the oppressive system of ZANU PF is through a revolution and not through reforms.

Posting on twitter on Wednesday Moyo said, “As a former revolutionary party ZanuPF knows that the only way of changing an oppressive system is through a revolution, not reforms. In the struggle, Zanu did not think Rhodesian oppression could be reformed. Perpetrators of oppression, not its victims, can reform their system!”

The opposition MDC  has been on record calling for reforms but the ruling ZXANU PF has been turning a deaf ear.

Professor Moyo is on record saying ZANU PF will never reform itself out of power.

In 2016 he told journalists at the Bulawayo Press Club on Friday that, “They (opposition) want to say put in place electoral reforms that will ensure that you lose and we win. And we’re saying no.

That will never happen anywhere in a modern constitutional democracy, that a political party that has come into government on the back of a new negotiated constitution, on the back of a new negotiated Electoral Act, comes up with reforms that will reform it out of power.
Because the reforms they’re talking about are clear codes to say come with reforms that will ensure that you’re out.”

Professor Moyo was exiled in Kenya after the November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of Robert Mugabe’s rule and claimed the lives of some citizens including CIO boss Peter Munetsi before exiling many citizens.

Source – Byo24

