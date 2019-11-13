Electricity geysers banned

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Energy and Power Development has with immediate effect banned the use of electric geysers for new construction works saying the country must move towards solar energy.

According to a Statutory Instrument 235 of 2019, Electricity (Solar Water Heating) Regulations released on Wednesday, , the Minister of Energy and Power Development in terms of section 65(q) of the Electricity Act [Chapter 13:19] and after consultation with the Zimbabwe Electricity Regulatory Authority has made regulations towards regulating the installation, licensing , operation, retrofit, repair and upgrade of solar water heating systems for the production of sanitary hot water to save electricity.

The regulations apply to all property developers, architects, engineers’ users of electricity and hot water but shall not apply to existing premises with electrical geysers.

Reads the SI;

“No owner of the premises after the effective day these regulations shall connect electrical geysers but may, at his or her own expense install and use solar water heating systems.”

This SI however, exempts premises with technical limitations, premises supplied with hot water from cogeneration plant or proximate to the premises, premises utilizing electricity from renewable energy and the excess is uses to heat water as a dimpled.

It said those who wish to continue using the electric geyser need to apply for an exemption from ZERA which will then use their discretion to agree or deny.

The SI further states that a developer, a promoter of the construction, an owner of the premise or an architect or an engineer engaged in the design or the construction of premises shall comply to these regulations.

Those who go against the provisions of this section will be liable to a fine not exceeding level six or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both.