Zimpapers applauds Cancer Walk partners

Sunday News Reporter

Zimpapers has applauded corporates and individuals who partnered the Group in its 2019 edition of the Annual Cancer Power Walk, saying a united effort by Zimbabweans was needed in the response to Cancer.

The Group’s Annual power walk this year was held at a time when the Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care announced that Cancer has become the leading killer in Zimbabwe, with 30 % deaths being recorded annually. Over 250 000 children and adolescents below 20 years are diagnosed with cancer every year and of these 90 000 do not survive.

This comes against a background of a serious lack of awareness about Cancer, its causes, ways to prevent it and the importance of early detection. In most cases detection only takes place when the Cancer has spread and chances of successful treatment are limited. Cancer treatment is expensive and has seen many people who get a cancer diagnosis appealing for support from the public to get treatment. Most opt to go outside Zimbabwe for treatment citing prohibitive costs locally.

Zimpapers Group Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said the overwhelming support by corporates and individuals to this year’s campaign showed that everyone was now alive to the fact that Cancer is not only real but is causing devastation across the country.

“Times are hard for many businesses and individuals but still the support we received with this Campaign was amasing. Some companies and individuals would even ask us how they could help. There are many individuals who literally sacrificed to register for the walk because they have seen what Cancer has done to their loved ones. Transport and fuel costs are high but these people pushed to join the cause. They needed to join the cause. We truly wish to thank everyone who came through to take part in this cause. We need to keep joining hands because this is now a real critical issue; which none of us can ignore. All our hands are needed on deck.

“As we went round engaging other businesses to partner us; we realised that despite the tough economic environment, business also realises that Cancer has become a threat. When a disease threatens your publics from the internal to the external then you have to worry. We are all affected by Cancer. It has become a national concern that we cannot afford to ignore. Staff members and their loved ones are succumbing to Cancer. Even children are not spared. Men and women are all at risk as Cancer does not choose. We are glad that through this Campaign we managed to place Cancer on the agenda with all our media platforms running with it. In that small way I hope we helped raise awareness amongst Zimbabweans. Nobody can afford to ignore this very real threat,” she said.

Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk is hosted annually in partnership with Island Hospice and Healthcare; with all proceeds going to Island Hospice for palliative care; which is a critical component of cancer management. This year the walk was held simultaneously in Kariba, Mutare, Harare and Bulawayo.

The walk is part of a broader Memorandum of Agreement signed between the two organisations in 2015 for Cancer Advocacy. As a result of the MOU, the Zimpapers Group has over the past four years availed all its platforms across print publications and radio platforms to Island Hospice and other service providers to disseminate information on Cancers and other non-communicable diseases as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Weekly programmes on Cancer and other health issues run weekly on stations like Star FM and Capitalk FM.

This year’s Walk which took place on the 9th of November was sponsored by the following; The Chinese Embassy, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Choppies, Audio Connect, Cresta Hotels, Zambezi River Authority and FBC Holdings.

Support also came from Ace Ambulance, Agribank, Fusertech, Zimbabwe Power Company, Medirite Healthcare, Zorro, B&P Group of Schools, Premier Services Medical Aid Society, Pendulum Pharmaceuticals, Ekhaya Travel, Tinmac Motors, Econet Wireless, Manica Boards and Doors,Manicaland Motoring Club,Tanganda,National Aids Council, Kariba Municipality, Devine pharmarcy, Ambulance Care and Evacution, Check Up Health, Bantuart and Mutare Bottling Company, Emras, Powershop

Hundreds of people across Kariba, Mutare, Bulawayo and Harare participated in the walk and run before undergoing Zumba sessions. Health checks were on offer with service providers offering HIV testing, Diabetes checks and breast examinations.