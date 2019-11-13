JUST IN: Chlorination system for boreholes

Ellen Chasokela Herald Reporter

Government has launched a chlorination exercise to treat contaminated water in boreholes.

This comes after decommissioning of several boreholes that had been contaminated as they were sources of water borne diseases. District Development Fund (DDF) director for water supplies and maintenance, Mr Edwin Toriro said the new system seeks to reduce most of the bacteria and viruses in water.

“We have installed the online chlorination system because there have been arguments in various sectors that borehole water is contaminated so we have now tried to albeit that and have the online chlorination system

The chlorination system

“We are in Glen View because we are trying to address the cholera concerns. You are aware that in 2008 this area and Budiriro were the epicentres of the cholera outbreak, so obviously Government DDF intervened to alleviate cholera,” said Mr Toriro.

Mr Toriro explained how the online chlorination system works: “As the water is being pumped up, the water passes through the various vessels which contains the chlorine tablets they get dissolved and then the water is pushed out of the discharge unit and that element the water is already chlorinated, we have already taken care of the pathogens that cause water borne diseases,’’ added Mr Toriro