JUST IN: ED awards young farmers

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

President Mnangagwa has issued certificates and handed over prizes to excelling young farmers and agricultural experts contributing significantly towards the attainment of food and nutrition security in the country.

The function which was held at the Botanic Gardens in Harare was also attended by ministers who included Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Development Minister Perrance Shiri, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and other senior Government officials, input suppliers and other stakeholders in the agriculture industry.

The young farmers who went home with prizes that include motorbikes, farming inputs and money were commended for working hard despite having small pieces of land and facing challenges that include lack of access to funding, expertise and lucrative markets.

Most of the outstanding young farmers do not own land as they were still young when Government embarked on the land reform programme but are doing well in crop and animal production. They are contributing significantly towards the eradication of hunger and poverty in their communities and enhance empowerment of young people.

Officially launching the inaugural National Young Champion farmer Awards at the Botanic Gardens in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said the youths were the future of the country and should be supported with resources so they can excel.

More to follow…