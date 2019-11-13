Mutare banks dispense new notes, coins

The ManicaPost

Post Reporter

Members of the public have began accessing new notes from various banking institutions in Mutare following the injection of the currency by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Monday.

A survey carried out by The Manica Post this morning in the Central Business District showed that depositors were now accessing the new notes and coins.

Those interviewed after withdrawing cash hoped that the introduction of the new notes will stamp out the selling of cash on the black market.

