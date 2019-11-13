JUST IN: Gvt sets solar energy regulations

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi has banned the use of electric water heaters and has issued regulations guiding the installation, licensing and operation heating systems that use solar energy.

The Electricity (Solar Water Heating) Regulations are contained in Statutory Instrument 235 of 2019 and were promulgated in consultation with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority in terms of section 65 (q) of the Electricity Act.

More to follow…