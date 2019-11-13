Heartbreaks hurt, but necessary

I am sorry to those who have been hurt deeply, I have been hurt too (not once), but trust me I have become a better lover from that.

Relationships break for various reasons and today we will dwell on cheating, which might be the master of them all heartbreaks.

Loving is for the strong and relationships are hardwork, it is effort, commitment, forbearance, hope, you name it.

Imagine giving your all only to find out your partner is having none of it all, it crushes especially when there is cheating.

Imagine the deception and many questions you would have, some which might go unanswered forever. But such is life.

The world is full of broken people who have given up on love. It’s sad.

Hearts have been shattered and stomped upon and, for millions, it’s now difficult to love 100 percent. They feel the need to leave room for disappointment.

But is that fair? To love your partners in portions.

Love is a beautiful, powerful verb and the best way to say “I love you” is to show it.

I know how it hurts to be heartbroken, trust me, but I strongly believe the best lessons are in heartaches, when you hit rock bottom the only way is up.

The first step in recovering from a heartbreak is acceptance. It sounds easier said than done, but one should admit the loss and move on.

We all have natural ways to deal with stress: some cry, some pray, others drink, counselling works for many while violence or revenge (very regrettable) is an option for others.

When your partner cheats on you, they are the weak ones not you.

It’s obviously a different scenario for married couples (with or without kids), but you would never cheat someone you love.

There is a general excuse from cheats that usually their partners’ behavior or attitude causes them to cheat, but if you have a problem or challenge with your partner why not address the challenge and not cheat?

As an unmarried young man I would focus more on the unmarried because it’s a world I understand better.

When you are cheated on, it’s very easy to give up on love, but giving up on love is giving up on yourself.

The cheat, the trash is out of your life.

The first thing would be to understand the value of self-love, love yourself, treat yourself, be confident remembering that your “cheat ex” didn’t take away your beautiful smile, your talent(s), your family.

You will have time to date again, remember dating is a selection process which you will always be in control of.

It’s hard to recover from a cheating heartbreak and you would obviously need a dating break to heal, but during that healing phase is time to appreciate the heartbreak advantages.

You will go into the next relationship wiser, fresher and better if you are hurt again, learn, cry, heal and love again.

We all know love is a beautiful thing.

There is a chain of heartbroken people around, someone needs to break it with love for it is strong to mend shattered hearts.

We all deserve the love we give and one person cannot and should not affect your life that you should give up on good things in life.

You met them for lessons, they say you never lose, but win or learn.

As much as it is important to have a re-look at your loving methods and beliefs, it is important to retain confidence in who you are and believe your person will love you the way you are.

They will love you with your imperfections, your big or small eyes, your snoring, your talkativeness or softness, etc.

Heartbreaks are there to remind us that sometimes the most important person in our lives is us that we should be complete and happy on our own.

If we meet our partners in that happy state, we are strong enough to know that our happiness is our own responsibility, The next person is there to complement, not complicate or complete us.

For you to appreciate the value of love, sometimes you need to endure the pain, as no pain is no gain.

As much as the heartbreak pain might be unbearable (some commit suicide), those who believe in love should endure, move on, be strong and love again.

The truth is we all need love, even the cheat craves love too, unfortunately they are cheap, easy and weak people who most probably have been cheated too and they have never recovered.

The bottom line is stop worrying and move on.

I know millions won’t agree with me, it is fine so please if you may share your views or your heartbreak story and how you recovered or still struggling to on [email protected]