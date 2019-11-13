Muchinguri launches foundation

Online Reporter

Government remains committed to supporting individuals and organisations who embark on initiatives that contribute positively to society, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

She said this in Harare during the launch of Fungai Foundation, a non-profit making organisation that caters for disadvantaged children.

The organisation was formed in 2010 in the two-roomed Norton home of Mr Isaac Lembani and his wife, Fungai Nyandoro, who initially took in nine extended-family orphaned children until the numbers started to grow.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri chats with Fungai Nyandoro, the founder of Fungai Foundation

This year, the couple decided to transform their foster-parenting initiative into a foundation whose legacy will remain after they are gone.

Addressing the colourful crowd, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri who was appointed patron of Fungai Foundation, said Government is open to partnering with or supporting projects of such a nature. She praised the organisation for its work.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri addressing the crowd at the launch of Fungai Foundation

“I applaud Fungai Foundation for taking a bold move to complement Government efforts towards poverty alleviation in line with Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030.

“May I take this opportunity to assure you that the Government of Zimbabwe is committed to partnering and supporting non-profit making organisations whose programmes and activities positively impact on our communities,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri said the initiative will go a long way in promoting sound development and social integration of less privileged children in Zimbabwe.

Founders of the organisation, Mr and Mrs Lembani, thanked Minister Muchinguri for agreeing to be part of the programme.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri with Mr Isaac Lembani follow proceedings during the launch of Fungai Foundation

The couple today houses 77 children in their home, of which 46 of them are in primary school while 25 are in secondary school. Six of the children are now pursuing tertiary studies.

They started off with nine children whose responsibility they assumed after their parents died. After that, other children whom they are not related to approached them for help and they took them in until the numbers grew.

Mr and Mrs Lembani, accomplished farmers and business owners, use their own resources to provide for these children.

They have employed five teachers to help the children with school work at home.

Speaking to Sunday Mail Online on the sidelines of the event, Mr Lembani said he was moved by his own childhood experiences to embark on this initiative.

“My difficult background made me realise that there may be other kids out there needing help and we just decided to help.

“Right now we are not getting any aid from anyone else in taking care of these children, that is why we have decided to formalise this initiative so that those willing to lend a hand may do so,” he said.

Pastors Charles and Olivia Charamba entertained guests at the event.