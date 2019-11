Obadiah Moyo

Parliament has demanded a ministerial statement from Health minister Obadiah Moyo explained the state of the country’s health delivery system after government fired over 280 doctors recently.

The call, endorsed by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday, was made by opposition MDC MP for Harare East Tendai Biti who expressed fears that the fired doctors would leave the country and offer their services elsewhere.

More to follow….