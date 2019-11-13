Mufara launches debut publication

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

ALPHA Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube has described author Doris Mufara’s debut publication — Dare: A Diary to My Grandchildren — as a treasure trove for children in which the author distilled her life experiences for the benefit of future generations.

Speaking at the book’s launch where he was the guest of honour last Saturday, Ncube said Mufara took a bold step in documenting experiences that exposed her vulnerability.

“I imagine that Doris first started writing in her journal, writing down her experiences and events after reflecting on them and then she recorded them in her book for the next generation,” he said.

“As she writes Dare, Doris sounds vulnerable, and thank you Doris for being vulnerable and sharing all the different experiences — difficult, painful and challenging,” he said.

Ncube said it was imperative for people to reflect on the wisdom that God has deposited in the world.

“There is a book in each of us. Let’s start with an admission of the journey we have travelled. Dare is, indeed, a treasure trove for our children,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Mufara said the growing number of children living on the streets showed that there would be adults without the capacity to make a meaningful contribution to the country’s development in future.

She said statistics have shown that of the over two million orphans in the country, several thousands lived on the streets.

“The implications are that we, as a nation, are raising a generation of future adults without the emotional, mental, economic and cultural capacity to make a meaningful contribution towards building Zimbabwe,” she said.

The author highlighted that the book was written as a message of hope to the fatherless and the rejected to address the issues of identity.

The highlight of the launch was the panel discussion involving Mike Kalongonda of Zambuko House.

Adoptive parents Rita Sansole and Simba Pfupajena centred on the subject of homelessness and how ordinary people can provide a home for vulnerable children.

Yotamu and Sineti January from Oracles of God Church were also guest speakers at the launch.