Umahlekisa comics roast politicians

BY SINDISO DUBE

COMEDY club Umahlekisa, in conjunction with Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT), will on Friday host local councillors in an event dubbed Creative Accountability-Leadership Roast at Nkulumane Hall, Bulawayo.

The first participants will be MDC Alliance councillors Silas Chagonda, Rodney Jele, Mlandu Ncube, Anorld Batirai and Nkulumane legislator Kucaca Phulu.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, comedy club founder Ntando Moyo said the event was meant to bridge the gap between politicians and the electorate.

“We are doing it as part of our humour for social change initiative. We want to help bridge the gap between the electorate and public office bearers as well as to encourage shared accountability, while motivating leaders to deliver on promises they made during elections,” he said.

“It’s going to be in the form of a mix of comedians and councillors and a Member of Parliament taking turns to roast each other on matters affecting their constituencies, exposing weak points and applauding positives. It will be fun and factual, no-holds-barred, as a roast should be; only the language will be family friendly because we want everyone to have an opportunity to participate,” he said.

Moyo said they invited a number of politicians and got warm responses from those who will take part.

“This is more like a check and balance of the legislature as provided for in the Constitution and we want to show how comedy can be used to advance constitutional provisions and national growth,” he said.

The roast is one of the many activities Umahlekisa and YIT have partnered on this year. They are also doing #HerWednesday, an arts session where they host female artists and personalities every Wednesday. The guest gets to share their experiences and expertise. The last participant was songstress Mimie Tarukwana.