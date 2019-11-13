Gospel divas in collabo

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

GOSPEL songbirds Mary Mhiribidi Zinyimo and Agatha Murudzwa have collaborated on a new song Nokuti Makanaka, off the former’s forthcoming album that is set for release next month.

Zinyimo, who is based in Botswana, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that she was happy to work with Murudzwa as she was one of the artistes who have always inspired her.

“She has been on this journey since 2003 when I started listening to her music. I love her voice and I thought it was going to blend with mine. I respect her character and love to help others,” she said.

Zinyimo, who will release her new song on a local radio station, said she opted for radio because of its wider reach.

The musician said themes on her new album, Ndoshandira Mweya Wangu, were centred on exalting the name of God and dealing with life struggles.

“It is about my spiritual journey, the struggles in our lives and the way we live now. I am comparing the situation we are living in now to the way people lived in the Bible,” she said.

“I am inspired by the word of God, the love that God has for us, no matter our differences and individualism.”

The new offering, which was produced by Simba Mukonyo at Simz Records, will be launched in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The album carries the songs, Ndoshandira Mweya Wangu, Tambira Jehovha, Mwari Huyai Muone, Usadzvara Nyama, Ita Wega and Meso Nenzeve zveMweya (Zaoga theme).