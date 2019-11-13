Mass resignations hit Zinara

BY MOSES MATENGA

At least 12 top executives have resigned from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) in protest over alleged interference, endemic corruption, harassment and threats from some board members.

The officials, from different departments including finance and tolling, administration, information communication technology, audit, among others, have joined several others who have resigned from the organisation citing interference, among other problems.

Sources said those who resigned include Simpson Mandizha (administration), Tanyaradzwa Mandisodza (finance), Wilfred Chiroodza, Anyway Mudodo (finance manager), Hazel Tlou (finance tolling) and Daphne Charamba (finance tolling).

Others are Vikani Lulamani (finance tolling) Muthetheleli Mpofu (finance tolling, engineer G Kufa (management), Gift Kanotangudza an ICT manager, Shadreck Matengabadza (audit manager) and company secretary Mathlene Mujokoro.

“Morale is at its lowest. The environment is bad. People are resigning every day and you wonder what kind of a company is run like that. Hearings were done and the committees found the involved people not guilty. The CEO, claiming to be working under instruction from the board, overrides that. What is that?” the source privy to the details asked rhetorically.

“Quite a number have resigned and it is now an everyday thing. People are frustrated and there is a feeling that things can’t continue like this. They know that if they are accused of anything, processes are manipulated and they will not win so they are opting out. The situation is bad.”

Zinara board chairman Michael Madanha was not answering calls last night, but is on record accusing those making all sorts of allegations against his board of being “thieves” unhappy with the cleansing process.

The Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Workers Trade Union yesterday said the situation at the roads authority was worrying and accused Zinara acting CEO Saston Muzenda of overriding decisions of a disciplinary committee comprising three managers and two workers representatives.

“Information at hand shows that Muzenda has a clear instruction from his board to dismiss employees regardless of disciplinary hearing outcomes. We are aware of the plot to dismiss long-serving workers and replace them with new employees. In this regard, ZIMRATU will not let Zinara cruise on the arbitrary path. We are going to defend our members and expose all the lies and misrepresentation,” ZIMRATU general secretary Lovemore Ngwarati alleged.

NewsDay has it on good authority that the committee found most of the workers not guilty and ruled that they should return to work.

But Muzenda allegedly refused to budge.

“One of the reasons why some of the workers were fired was based on reports from Univern, but it was established that, for example, some government vehicles have two number plates. This was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police after their vehicle was captured passing at a tollgate,” the source said.

“During the hearings, it was also established that one of the vehicles was part of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s motorcade and the committee found the accused person not guilty. The acting CEO, however, wrote that the workers should be found guilty regardless.”

Muzenda was not reachable yesterday.