President promotes AFZ officer on retirement

Wellington Dengu Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted Wing Commander Frank Dube to the rank of substantive Group Captain as he retires.

The effective date of promotion was May 9, 2019, and the new rank was conferred to him by Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo at AFZ Headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Air Marshal Moyo applauded the senior AFZ officer for being exemplary, dedicated to duty and loyal during execution of national duties. “Promotion in the AFZ comes with hard work, and this promotion is a clear indication that you fought a good fight that requires reward,” he said.

“You were supposed to have been conferred your new rank in May, but this did not happen due to other commitments on national duties. May I take this opportunity to congratulate you for a job well done and wish you a pleasant retirement. I am reliably informed that you are going into farming, but, however, my words to you is to remain supportive to your fellow comrades who are still in active service.

“Remember a war veteran will not fully retire. Even as you go, be prepared to be assigned to other tasks that may arise in the nation, and you will be required to render your assistance in areas of need.”

Group Captain (Retired) Dube applauded President Mnangagwa and AFZ for showing confidence in him and promised to continue rendering his service in the air force and to the nation whenever need arises.