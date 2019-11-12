JUST IN: Gospel singer aims high

Arts Reporter

ZVISHAVANE-based gospel singer, Gracious Sithole, who is basking in the glory of her recently released track “Ndisunungure”, hopes to hit greater heights in music with the release of her forthcoming album she is currently working on and set for release early next month.

Sithole, whose singing talent was masked by mischievous behaviour that led to her expulsion from school, says the forthcoming album carries all the ingredients to catapult her to higher levels.

“My life was a messy,” she said.

“I was expelled from school after having a love affair at school, which also affected my relationship with my parents. I almost gave up to life, as people started calling me all sorts of names. I then felt like an outcast in the society.

“My past almost stole my identity. It is this past that inspired my track “Ndisunungurei”, which I also believe is my stepping stone into the music industry. I wrote the songs after reflecting on my past and I realised that it was characterised by misdemeanour. God has beamed light into my life and opened a new page in it.”

“Ndisunungurei” was produced by Master Flexx.

Sithole said she later picked herself after engaging the services of professional counsellors and friends who advised her to repent and pursue her singing.

“After visiting several counsellors, pastors and friends, I got assurance that I still had a lot to offer in life,” she said.

The gospel singer said she later went Verenga Empire Entertainment- recording company in her home town-Zvishavane- where she established a working relationship with them. Sithole said she was currently working on an album due for release next year.

“Verenga Empire Entertainment are giving me an opportunity to showcase my talent despite being previously involved in controversial behaviour.

“At first, I thought I was not fit to sing gospel considering my past experiences, but they strengthened me and gave me an assurance of reaching greater heights. Most of my songs coming on the album will inspire those who are facing different trying situations and they will strengthen hearts of believers.

“They will encourage people to remain focused,” she said.