BREAKING: Six perish in accident

Herald Reporters

Six people died this morning when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck along the Beitbridge Highway in Mwenezi.

The accident occurred at Sosonye Bridge near the 174-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road. The kombi which had six passengers who died on the spot was coming from Chiredzi heading towards Beitbridge when the accident occurred.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Neshuro Hospital mortuary. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said they will issue a statement soon.