Chamisa’s ally Tinashe Kambarami wins court case

Tinashe Kambarami

Reports coming from Tredgold building indicate that the former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami and Councillor Silas Chigora have been acquitted by magistrate Shepherd Mjanji on a charge of malicious damage to Bulawayo City Council property.

According to online publication CITE the court said the state did not provide enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

State witnesses Tobias Dube and Richard Ndlovu who are said to be employed by the City Council under the security department are reported to have testified that they did not see the two accused persons break the alleged property.

Another witness who is a police officer Golden Sibanda testified that he and other police officers were only called in to rescue the two councillors who had hidden in the mayor’s box after a mob wanted to lynch them.

The pair were arrested in July this year after a fight with the Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

More details to follow…