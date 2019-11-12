JUST IN: Politburo on tomorrow

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE ruling Party, Zanu-PF will convene the Ordinary Session of the Politburo tomorrow at the party headquarters.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed in a statement.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 13 November 2019 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000 hours.

All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed at the meeting is the preparations of the party’s National Annual People’s conference to be held in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, the fate of former Minister of Environment and Tourism Prisca Mupfumira among other issues.