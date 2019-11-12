Zimbabwe begins issuing new notes to help ease cash crunch

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) – Zimbabwean banks have begun issuing new notes and coins aimed at easing severe cash shortages, but they are severely limiting the amounts that people can withdraw.

One customer says the amount he could withdraw, worth about $5, can buy just five loaves of bread.

The new notes are the latest currency reform in the troubled southern African country’s constantly changing, and at times confusing, monetary framework.

Zimbabwe now has the world’s second highest inflation after Venezuela, according to International Monetary Fund figures.

In June the government outlawed the use of foreign currencies, opting for a local currency mainly consisting of electronic and mobile money and a trickle of bank notes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has struggled to fulfill promises to improve the economy two years after taking office.