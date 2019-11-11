Emery the ‘right man’ for Arsenal, say club’s hierarchy

Unai Emery’s Arsenal fell apart in the second half of the Europa League final

LONDON – Unai Emery has been offered the public backing of the Arsenal hierarchy – but he has been warned that results must improve.

The Arsenal head coach has come under mounting pressure following a string of poor performances and a record of just two wins from their last 10 Premier League games.

Raul Sanllehi, head of football, and Vinai Venkatesham, managing director, met more than 200 Arsenal colleagues from across the club on Monday in a pre-planned staff meeting as part of an on-going series of internal staff events.

“We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season,” they told Arsenal staff.

“We share the frustration with our fans, Unai, players and all our staff as they are not at the level we want or expect. Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season, and we firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job, together with the backroom team we have in place.”

Sanllehi and Venkatesham added: “We are all working intensively behind the scenes to turn things around and are confident we will.

“We never take our fantastic support for granted. We hope we can all stick together and get behind the team in this challenging period, as together we are stronger.” – Sky Sports