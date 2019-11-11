New Ministers sworn in

President Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda pose for a picture with newly sworn in ministers and deputy ministers at State House, Nov 11, 2019.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

President Mnangagwa has sworn in two Cabinet Ministers and six deputies at State House this afternoon after he announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday where he re-assigned others and created new portfolios.

The two Ministers and deputies took oath of loyalty to the Constitution and their office. The new Ministers are Dr Jenfan Muswere who assumed the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services while Cde Daniel Garwe became the Minister of newly created portfolio of National Housing and Social Amenities portfolio.

Deputy Ministers who were sworn include Marian Chombo who was appointed Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Dingimuzi Phuti, (ICT, Postal and Courier Services), David Musabayana, a former Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province, is the new Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Other Deputy Ministers include Tinoda Machakaire, (Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation), Clemence Chiduwa (Finance and Economic Development,) and Raymore Machingura (Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development.)

More to follow…