Sports Reporter

England-based striker Macauley Bonne has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe’s back to back AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia on medical grounds.

Bonne, who got a Zimbabwean passport last Friday to enable him to feature for the Warriors for the first time, was supposed to be attended by doctors today.

His withdrawal leaves caretaker coach Joey Antipas with 22 players ahead of the beginning of the preparations tomorrow.