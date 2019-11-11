JUST IN: High Court removes Mugabe case from court roll

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

The High Court has removed from the court roll a case involving the late former President Robert Mugabe in which three Mazowe farmers are challenging their eviction from Teviotdale Farm in 2009.

The case will only resume once the late former President’s estate is registered. High Court Judge Justice Owen Tagu said an application for substitution of Cde Mugabe as a respondent with another party is not yet before the court because selection of an executor of his estate is not yet complete. There was no order as to costs.

The farmers, Adonia Makombe, Sahungwe Hungwe and Nyika Chifamba, claim that they were evicted from the farm to pave way for the former first family’s company, Gushungo Holdings (Private) Limited.

More to follow…