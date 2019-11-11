JUST IN: Mavhura back in court

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Patrick Mavhura and ex-head finance, administration and human resources Benenia Shumba were today back in court with a fresh charge of corruptly concealing a transaction from their principal.

The duo has another pending corruption matter before the same court in which they allegedly siphoned more than US$340 000 in advertising revenue from the national broadcaster. In the current matter, Mavhura in connivance with the broadcaster’s former manager administration and human resources Stephen Kundishora allegedly facilitated change of ownership of a vehicle from ZBC into Shumba’s name at no cost.

According to the State, if a board of survey was constituted to come up with a maximum financial return, Shumba would have paid US$11 000 for the Mazda BT50. They appeared before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya who remanded them to November 25 on $1 500 bail apiece. As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report twice a week to the police and not to interfere with state witnesses.