JUST IN: More Warriors troop in

TEN Warriors players are expected to land at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at 5pm today to begin the preparations for Zimbabwe’s 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The players, who include goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, Khama Billiat, Marshall Munetsi and England-based Cliff Moyo join the locals Partson Jaure, Ian Nekati, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and in-form Highlanders forward, Prince Dube who are already in camp. The South Africa-based duo of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kuda Mahachi and midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, who plies his trade in Zambia, were the early birds on Sunday.

Marvelous Nakamba who featured for Aston Villa in the English Premiership match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday arrives on Tuesday while captain Knowledge Musona is the last player expected on Wednesday. Caretaker coach Joey Antipas is expected to get the preparations into full swing on Tuesday after receiving the bulk of his players. The Warriors play Botswana this Friday at the National Sports Stadium and then Zambia four days later in Lusaka.

Warriors arriving @5pm today:

1. E. Chipezeze

2. A. Mudimu

3. C. Moyo

4. B. Ncube

5. O. Karuru

6. M. Munetsi

7. K. Moyo

8. R. Pfumbidzai

9. K. Mutizwa

10. D. Lunga

11. Khama Billiat