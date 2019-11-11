Grace Mugabe sets thugs on land claimants

Grace Mugabe (Picture: Tsvangirai Mukwazhi)

There was pandemonium at a Harare farm that is occupied by erratic former first lady Grace Mugabe and her children, after she recently unleashed thugs on people who had been granted the right to occupy part of the property.

This comes as questions marks continue to linger over future of the many properties that were grabbed by the late former president Robert Mugabe and his family during the ruinous rule – especially in Mazowe where authorities have allowed people that were dispossessed of their land claim it back.

More to follow…