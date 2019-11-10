President praises Polad platform

Tendai Mugabe in CHIREDZI

President Mnangagwa has hailed political parties that have joined the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) for bringing sound Governance ideas, saying those who shun dialogue should wait for the next election in 2023.

He said unity of purpose among Zimbabweans and political parties was central to the development of the country.

Addressing an anti-sanctions rally at Tshovani Stadium in Chiredzi on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF had the power to amend the Constitution using its two thirds majority in Parliament, but was ready to listen to ideas from other political players.

“We said all parties should come on the table for dialogue,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Takati vose huyai. There are some who did not come on the table for the dialogue. Most parties have come on board and we discuss with them on how we can move forward.

“Elections are held once in every five years. After five years, we go back to our political parties and seek a new mandate from the people.

“What we want is unity and peace in this country. We want harmony in this country.”

President Mnangagwa hailed Masvingo province for voting resoundingly for the ruling party in the July 2018 harmonised elections.

He said the revolutionary party should not be bothered by a few opposition elements in the province.

Said President Mnangagwa: “We held our election last year and we won resoundingly with more than two thirds majority in Parliament.

“We got over 164 seats I think and the opposition parties shared the few remaining seats out of the 210 seats that we have in Parliament.”

On illegal sanctions imposed by Western countries, President Mnangagwa said the country should use its natural and human resources to improve the economy.

He said Government will continue to call for the unconditional lifting of the embargoes, but at the same time working out strategies to mend the economy.

Turning to agriculture, the President said distribution of this year’s Presidential inputs had started.

“This time we have increased the variety of inputs that we give to the people.

“We have what we call traditional grains such as millet, rapoko and sorghum that we are giving to our people for free,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Fertiliser, cotton and chemicals we are also giving for free. After being given these inputs you should not divert them.”