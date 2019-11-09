What Zimbabwe needs now Mr President

SUCCESS LIFE: Jonah Nyoni

Undeniably Zimbabwe is going through a critical and a painful phase. The next generation might blame us for not having planted the right seeds, for them to harvest. Now, we should be thinking of the means to have a greater Zimbabwe. Yes, individuals are benefiting from what’s happening, but we must think further than that. This is a lovely country and for it to be great we need to think instead of just blaming ourselves and each other.

Urgency

Mr President, we need urgency and motivation to hope for a better Zimbabwe. This urgency to change must be communicated. I feel most people are willing to change, and we just await your signal that will trigger us to collectively work towards a better Zimbabwe.

Lead

Mr President, John C Maxwell says “everything rises and falls on leadership.” Take us to the promised land. Leadership is the engine of this country. Let the engine kick-start the change. We have made mistakes as leaders and citizens of this country, but now let’s repent and lead. Robin S Sharma clearly pointed out, “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It’s about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, you have to inspire team-mates and customers.”

Heart

Now, we need to use our hearts to get Zimbabwe moving again. We need to have empathy and the heart to serve. Our conscious should drive us to want to make Zimbabwe better. Let’s think of our hospitals filled with sick people. Can’t we sacrifice our personal gains, to give to our hospitals? Let’s look at the state of our roads? If the capable are facing all these problems, what about the elderly and the less privileged. That takes a heart that is touched by all these human needs. From the heart comes love, care and empathy.

Head

Mr President and your team you must now exercise a high level of thinking. We can’t continue doing the same old thing and expect a different result. I know you might defend yourself, but let your results speak. Results don’t lie. Now, let us all think for the good of this country more than personal gain.

Hand

Mr President, Action is now needed more than any time in the time of our history. Now it’s the time to rally people for positive change. Let your ministers work and be measured on meritocracy.

Mr President, Thomas Jefferson once said, “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”

Learn

Mr President, we have leant from our past mistakes, we have leant from or counterparts and we have lent from your predecessor and that alone give us valuable lessons to help Zimbabwe grow. Let’s continue to implement what we have leant.

Team work

Mr President you need a great collection of thinkers around you. They should not please you, but help you lead better. Never see enemies in dissenting voices, but see strength and insight. You don’t need bootlickers, Mr President. You need people with truth, sagacity, and capacity. As long as you surround yourself with “Yes” people, you will not excel. Let’s drop partisan mentality and uphold the spirit to make Zimbabwe great.

Parting Point: Mr President, Take us to the promised land. Lead us. Remember Mr President, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Maya Angelou said.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach.