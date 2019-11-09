Fatigued Triangle face Chicken Inn

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Tired Triangle just can’t get a breather as their demanding fixture schedule takes them back to Bulawayo this afternoon for a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Chicken Inn.

Their participation in the Caf Confederation Cup saw the Lowveld side falling behind in both the league and cup fixtures.

They played the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Harare City on Wednesday in Harare and today Taurai Mangwiro’s side are back on the road.

Triangle played a Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg tie in Mauritania against FC Nouadhibou on October 27 which they lost 2-0 and flew back home and travelled to Bulawayo three days later to play the second leg which they won 3-2, but bowed out of the continental competition.

They left Bulawayo on Tuesday to play a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final against Harare City on Wednesday at Rufaro Stadium and failed in their quest to defend the trophy when they lost to the Sunshine City Boys in a penalty shoot-out.

On Thursday night, they were back in the City of Kings for the outstanding league tie against Chicken Inn today and Mangwiro says fatigue is beginning to manifest in his boys.

“It has been very taxing, but that is what is there. We have to psyche our players and hope to get a good result. We are already in Bulawayo and disappointed at not being able to defend the Chibuku Super Cup and now we have to shift focus on the local league where we have fallen behind and lost so much ground. We need to ensure we finish on a high; at least higher than our position last year,” he said.

Mangwiro said despite the set-backs and the gruelling travelling, everyone is geared up for the Chicken Inn game.

“Everyone is focused, but fatigue is creeping in and we risk injuries because of the strain coming from the fixture congestion but the medical team is working around the clock and we hope to field a strong team against Chicken Inn,” Mangwiro said.

Chicken Inn, with 46 points and perched on the third spot, have been inconsistent in the league but have a chance to close in on log-leaders Caps United this afternoon.

FC Platinum, in the second spot, with 49 points also lost their last game to relegation-fighting Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava.

The Joey Antipas-coached Chicken Inn lost to Highlanders, drew with Chapungu and Black Rhinos, went on to beat the log-leaders Caps before losing to Harare City in their last five games and they are five points behind the Green Machine with a game in hand.