Harare man swindles local bank of ZWL$88K

A 34-year-old Harare man has appeared in court after swindling a local bank of ZWL$88 000.

Irvine Kazamula of Ruwa was granted bail by a Harare magistrate this Friday and ordered to surrender his traveling documents and report to the police once a fortnight.

The court heard that on different occasions, the accused who works as a Reconciliation Clerk at Steward Bank used his position at work to misrepresent facts by claiming that different subscribers had made failed transactions and deserved reimbursements.

He would then allegedly transfer the funds from the bank to other accounts, hence prejudicing the bank of more than $88 000 which was never recovered.

Kazamula will be back in court on the 11th of next month.