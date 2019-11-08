Another sponsor for Zimpapers Cancer Walk

Herald Reporter

Pendulum Pharmaceuticals is one of the companies that will join this year’s Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk which takes place today.

In a statement, the company said: “While Zimbabwe has made inroads in establishing healthcare infrastructure, much ill health continues to be driven by lack of access to medication and professional support services.

“We as Pendulum Pharmaceuticals, are contributing to the delivery of a better quality of life through providing a sustainable pharmaceutical supply chain solution.

“Pendulum believes that the more effective each player in healthcare delivery is, the more effective our total healthcare system is. Our purpose is to give the healthcare fraternity high quality medical sundries and medicines to sustain the community’s wellbeing and give hope to our current and future generation.”

Zimpapers, in partnership with Island Hospice and Healthcare, is inviting Zimbabweans from all walks of life to this year’s edition of the Annual Cancer Power Walk scheduled to take place concurrently in Harare, Bulawayo, Kariba and Mutare today.

The initiative, which traditionally features a five-kilometre walk, will this year include a 10km run in Harare, with the first three runners getting free accommodation and meal vouchers courtesy of Cresta Hotels.

Participants will have a Zumba session afterwards and a chance to undergo health checks which will include HIV tests, breast examinations and blood pressure and diabetes checks from service providers on site.

In Harare, the event will take place at Old Hararians Sports Club, while in Mutare it will be at Manicaland Motoring Club. In Kariba the event will be at Nyamhunga Primary School, while in Bulawayo it will be at Coghlan Primary School.