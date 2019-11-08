President Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet

Africa Moyo, Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has replaced the sacked former Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Priscah Mupfumira, reshuffled four ministers and injected some youthful faces into Government while a former deputy minister was elevated.

The President also divided into two, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, to create a new ministry named National Housing and Social Amenities.

Minister Muswere

Murehwa North Constituency MP Daniel Garwe has been appointed minister of the new portfolio, with Cde July Moyo maintaining the Local Government and Public Works ministry.

In a statement Friday night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said President Mnangagwa made the ministerial appointments and re-assignments in terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013.

The appointments and re-assignments are with immediate effect.

Minister Ndlovu

Former Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has been appointed Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Minister.

He has been the Acting Minister since August 8, 2019 when President Mnangagwa fired Mupfumira, who at that time, was then languishing in remand prison following her arrest on a slew of corruption charges involving US$95 million.

Minister Nzenza

Former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has taken over as Industry and Commerce while Professor Paul Mavima is the new Public Service minister.

Prior to the re-assignment, Prof Mavima was the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, a portfolio that has been taken over by Ambassador Cain Mathema.

Ambassador Mathema was the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, which has since been assumed by former Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

President Mnangagwa has also elevated former ICT Deputy Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, to become a full minister for the portfolio.

Details to follow