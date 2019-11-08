Mnangagwa reshuffles cabinet

Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed and re-assigned cabinet ministers and deputy ministers and in the process created a ministry and plucked some portifolios from certain ministries.

Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovhu is the new Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, replacing Priscah Mupfumira.

Dr Sekesai Nzenza is the new Minister of Industry and Commerce replacing Nqobizitha Ndlovhu.

Professor Paul Mavhima leaves the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry to become the new Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Ambasador Cain Mathema is the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. Kazembe Kazembe has been re-assigned to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and Jenfan Muswere has been promoted from deputy minister to be the Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

Honourable Daniel Garwe is leading a new ministry, the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

