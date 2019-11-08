JUST IN: Government fires 211 doctors

Paidamoyo Chipunza, Senior Health Reporter

The number of striking doctors who have been discharged from the health service has reached 211. The doctors were found guilty of absenteeism.

In a statement this afternoon the Health Services Board said to date 279 doctors have been served with charge letters and 213 disciplinary hearings have been conducted from which the 211 were found guilty.

According to HSB only three doctors appeared in person for the hearings from which two had determination to their cases reserved pending verification of their cases. In total, 516 of the 1 601 doctors who work in the public health sector are expected to appear before the hearings.

More to follow…