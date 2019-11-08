JUST IN: Invictus shares in trading halt

Business Reporter

The securities of Invictus Energy Ltd (‘IVZ’), the developers of the Muzarabani gas and oil project, will be placed in trading halt at the request of IVZ, pending the release of an announcement.

Invictus Energy Ltd is listed on the Australia Stock Exchange (ASX). Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday November 12, 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Trading halts usually occur when a publicly traded company is going to release significant news about itself. Market watchers say the trading halt could be in relation to funding that the company is currently searching for through the farm out process.