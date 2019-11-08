Government completes television transmitter installation

Debra Matabvu

Government has completed 18 television transmitter sites under the Zimbabwe Digital Broadcasting Migration project which seeks to have the country migrate from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

Speaking at the Induction of Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) Board members in Harare today, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, hon Monica Mutsvangwa said Government was now working on securing the requisite foreign currency to source set boxes.

The set boxes will enable viewers to continue using their existing analogue television sets to receive digital television services.

She said the incoming BAZ board is set to put in place an appropriate regulatory framework for the supplier of the set boxes.

“I must point out that significant progress has been made on this project with eighteen out of forty- eight television transmitter sites now capable of transmitting digital television signals,” she said.

“The completed digital television transmitter sites only require members of the public serviced by the sites to be supplied with set top boxes, which enable them to continue to use their existing analogue television sets to receive digital television services.

“In view of the foreign currency shortages affecting the whole economy, the project found itself faced with the challenge of securing the requisite funding to source and supply the set boxes.

“A decision has since been taken by my ministry to outsource the supply of set boxes to those who may have free funds to enable us to make use of the completed transmission facilities so that the public benefit from the investment made into ZimDigital.

“The BAZ board is therefore expected to quickly put in place an appropriate regulatory framework for the supply of complaint set boxes, taking into account the need to protect the interest of consumers by ensuring that they are not supplied with substandard gadgets.”

She also implored the board to take necessary steps to ensure that more television channels are made available on the country’s digital television platform including community stations.

“Pursuant to the activation of the completed digital transmitters, the public is expecting to receive multiple channels following the launch of the digital broadcasting technology,” she added.

“Zimbabwe must move with the times in having multiple channel digital television broadcasting environment and usher in a new television viewing experience to its public.”