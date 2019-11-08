JUST IN: ZimTrade in export drive for Midlands province

Panashe Chikonyora

Zimbabwe’s National Trade Development and Promotion Organization, ZimTrade has called upon Midlands province exporters to maximize on their vast natural resources and favorable climatic conditions to increase their chances of succeeding in the export market.

This surfaced during the discussions, which were held in Kwekwe yesterday between the country’s trade promotion body and the province on best approaches to increase their brand visibility on the global market, riding on comparative advantage, product experience, ecological endowments and established infrastructure in the province.

In a press statement ZimTrade encouraged exporters in the Midlands province who attended the seminar to make use of the opportunity and rethink their business strategies and focus on niche products or services and strategic positioning of local brands on the global export market.

“The Midlands Province is endowed with vast natural resources and some parts experience favorable climatic conditions conducive for growing horticultural produce for the export market and to supply local industries.

However, ZimTrade Regional Office Manager, Similo Nkala implored exporters in Midlands to consider value adding before exporting saying this will ensure that they earn more from their products.

“There is always a challenge with exporting raw materials because we export jobs and more money at the same time.

“Current trade statistics show that the country’s exports are largely made up of commodities, that is, minerals and tobacco, with value-added exports contributing less than 10 percent to total exports,” he said.