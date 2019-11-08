JUST IN: UK-based Mashusha fights for women’s rights

Godwin Muzari Arts and Lifestyle Editor

She has seen it all in the arts industry and her heart to fight for rights of women grows bigger with each project that she does.

As an actress, film director, theatre director, dancer and musician Enisia Mashusha has been exposed to various activities and platforms. She always uses her influence to promote women’s issues and expose any forms of abuse. Her name is mainly associated with yesteryear dance group, Mambokadzi, which rocked the showbiz scene for many years.

Mashusha formed the all-female ensemble to challenge the then male-dominated industry and her efforts led to a colourful success story. The name Mamokadzi (queen) was a deliberate statement to show that women could also rule in local showbiz. And indeed Mambokadzi ruled. It became one of the most sought-after dance groups in the country, partnering the likes of Alick Macheso, Tongai Moyo, Suluman Chimbetu and Cephas Mashakada at live shows.

Now based in the United Kingdom, Mashusha has not relinquished her passion to push for the rise of women in various sectors.

She has established a television programme called “The A-List Show” that tackles women’s issues. She has interviewed various women in different fields back home and in the Diaspora.

The show has hosted stars like Pauline Gundidza, Beverly “Bev” Sibanda and Adeline Gadeni. She has also hosted male celebrities to talk about women’s issues and actor Blessing Chimhowa, popularly known as Mbudziyadhura was a guest on “The A-List Show”. Mashusha said the show is meant to educate people on women’s rights and discourage gender-based abuse.

“I am happy with the response to the show so far. We have hosted a number of people, especially artistes, who have shared their experiences and contributed to our effort to eradicate all forms of abuse of women,” said Mashusha.

“I worked with many young women in the arts industry and they shared their experiences about difficulties they face in the male-dominated industry. It is our aim as A-List Show to put these issues up for discussion so that our society can appreciate the role of women more.”

Mashusha said having male guests on their show helps to balance views.

“When men join the fight for women’s rights, it shows that our society is getting information on what needs to be done. There are some men who are hard-hearted and say they can never support women in their fight for equality. There are also men that will stand with women and these are the real men we are working with.”

Among men on their guest list are musicians Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare.