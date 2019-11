Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

After years of encountering frustrations, Zimbabwe’s Macauley Bonne has finally got his passport which will enable him to fulfil his dream of playing for the Warriors.

The 24-year-old striker has been shortlisted for the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia coming up next week. Officials at ZIFA confirmed this morning that Bolton Wanderers fullback Adam Chicksen has also secured his passport.

More to follow…