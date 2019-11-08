Caps United summoned over Chicken Inn match violence

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

PREMIER Soccer League side, Caps United FC and four of their players have been summoned to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of violence that took place after a league match against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium a fortnight ago.

In a press release issues this morning, the PSL said the club was being charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations during the match that took place on Wednesday, 23 October.

Players set to appear before the disciplinary committee are Dominic Chungwa, John Zhuwawo, Carlos Rusere and Ronald Chitiyo who are being accused of assaulting match officials and Chicken Inn officials.

Caps lost the match 1-0 through a hotly contested penalty that was awarded to the home side.

Makepekepe players were livid that referee Happy Mabhena awarded the penalty to Chicken Inn and forced a stoppage of several minutes and when Mabhena blew to end the game, the players charged towards him and followed him to the dressing room.

“In terms of Order 31 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations it is an Act of Misconduct on the part of the Club where; 31.1.23 Its players, officials, servants, or duly authorised (expressed or implied) representatives assault, threaten, intimidate, coerce, interfere, mislead, or insult a match official, player, official of the League, public, press or media, or any other person before, during or after any match. 31.2.11 Fails to protect match officials against acts or attempted acts of violence or any other form of abuse before, during or after match”, read part of the statement.