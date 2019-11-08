JUST IN: Gushungo dairy bomber seeks redress

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

Zimbabwe People’s Front political party president Owen Kuchata who is serving nine years in jail for attempting to petrol-bomb the former first family’s Alpha Omega Dairy farm in Mazowe has made a u-turn claiming he was not advised of his right to legal representation at trial.

Kuchata who was sentenced in 2016 opined that his plea of guilty was not made freely and voluntarily. He is applying at the High Court for review of proceedings made by Harare magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya. In a handwritten application from his prison cell, Kuchata wants the High Court to nullify Mr Mujaya’s decision or procedure on February 9, 2016 of not advising him of his right to legal representation.

More to follow…