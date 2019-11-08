Tocky Vibes charts new waters

Zimdancehall prodigy Tocky Vibes has hinted that he is currently finalising the acoustic version of his Villagers Money album as he moves in to solidify his place in the music industry.

By Freeman Makopa

The Mhai hit-maker told NewsDay Life & Style that he was trying to break down barriers through collaborations.

“Iam currently working on my acoustic version of the Villagers Money album because we are trying to come up with a unique sound for our fans and I also did collaborations with Progress Chipfumo, Kudzi Nyakudya, Madiz and Manex. By doing collaborations with artistes from different genres, Iam trying to remove the boundaries and bridges that were created,” he said.

“There are people who create boundaries and we are destroying these (boundaries). Our music is for everyone, so we don’t want these boundaries and I did a song with Guspy Warrior called Nhamo Haibvi Pane Imwe which is in circulation.”

Tocky castigated those responsible for banning songs saying it affects creativity.

“I am still disturbed that one of my songs, African Queen was banned from the airwaves, although it’s trending and is increasingly gaining popularity in terms of YouTube views, but it would have done better if it was being played on television or radio and people would have voted for it.

“We can’t fight them. If we were rich, we could have had our lawyers and maybe we would have won the case at the courts and if we had our own station, I don’t think the song would have been banned,” he added.

The song African Queen was banned from the local airwaves after it was adjudged to be carrying offensive lyrics.

The Censorship Board monitors and regulates content that is produced for local consumption. It was established in 2001 through an Act of Parliament.