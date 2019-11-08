Jah Prayzah promises X-mas present for Byo fans

CONTEMPORARY musician, Jah Prayzah — bubbling with confidence after releasing a collaborative effort with two regional artsists, Mr Bow and Yuri da Cunha on the song Não me arranja problema — is set to give his Bulawayo fans an early Christmas treat when he plays in the City of Kings later this month.

By Freeman Makopa

Jah Prayzah who was billed to perform in the City of Kings this weekend has, however, rescheduled the show to November 29 as he will be attending a family function and a video shoot.

His manager, Keen Mushapaidze said the musician is promising his fans an early Christmas present as he will be sampling new songs from his upcoming album which will be released early next year.

“It’s unfortunate that the show has been postponed to November 29, but fans should brace for an electrifying act. Jah Prayzah has a surprise and it will be an early Christmas present for the Bulawayo fans. They will have the opportunity to taste his new songs from his upcoming album that he is working on and is set for release in January next year.

“We are also happy that we are currently riding high with collaborations that Jah Prayzah has done with Mr Bow and Yuri da Cunha on the song Não me arranja problema which talks of a girl who brings troubles to his boyfriend’s family. The artistes are some of the best in the region and that is good to the Jah Prayzah brand as this increases our fan base,” he said.

Mushapaidze said they will not be distracted by pressure from some fans who compare Jah Prayzah against Winky D.

“Yes, we are aware that some fans want to compare our music with that of Winky D, but you must remember these artistes are in different genres. We are not in some sort of completion, but we want to focus on growing the brand. Music is diverse so there is no need to compare the two artistes. Jah Prayzah has a market base of millions of fans globally and that was not achieved by competition with other artistes, but by hard work and knowing what is best for the brand,” he added.

The Mudhara Achauya hit-maker has been making waves in Zimbabwe and around the continent, with his latest trending video that features Iyasa, Tanya Chikuni and Ben Chest.