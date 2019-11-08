Mbire men nabbed for killing lion

TWO Mbire men are in serious trouble after they snared and killed a lion and a warthog worth US$22 000 in Mushumbi Pools

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE.

Clement Hwata (22) and Lameck Kataura (20) both from Chiwapura village, pleaded guilty before Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday and were remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on October 31, game rangers were on patrol at Angwa Safari in Mushumbi Pools when they saw footprints which led to the convicts’ place of residence.

The duo was found in possession of 15kg of dried warthog meat and confessed that they used a snare to kill the animals.

They were force-marched to their trap where the game rangers discovered that the snare had killed a lioness.