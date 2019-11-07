JUST IN: Govt pledges industry support

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has reassured industrialists of continued Government support, adding that the door remains open for dialogue so as to grow the economy.

He said this today while officially opening the Economic Development and Financial Indaba in Harare.

“. . . rest assured that my Government is fully committed to facilitate and support our productive sectors to grow the national economy and improve our exports.

“In the same vein, we remain open to dialogue with the business community, investors and all other stakeholders in our quest to revive and grow our national economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

Several senior Government officials including Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, and captains of industry, attended the indaba.

More to follow . . .