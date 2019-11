Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi toured Baines Intercare Medical Centre this afternoon to get an appreciation of the complementary role the private sector is providing to the health sector.

VP Mohadi, who was accompanied by Ministers of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo and Professor Mthuli Ncube of Finance and Economic Development, said Government considers the private sector as an important cog in the health delivery system.