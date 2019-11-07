JUST IN: Council nurses back at work

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Harare City Council has re-opened all its health facilities to members of the public following a series of engagements it had with representatives of its employees.

These engagements have saw the local authority paying its employees’ October salaries yesterday. Speaking to The Herald this afternoon, the city health director Dr Prosper Chonzi said nurses had already started reporting for work.

He pointed out that by 5pm this evening, all the 67 sisters in charge had turned up for duty while 44 out of the anticipated 176 nurses had also reported for work.

