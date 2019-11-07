Polad members just in it for money

POLAD, your silence when Zanu PF continues to abuse the people of Zimbabwe is astonishing. One of the latest cases of abuse is the distribution of food aid donated by the United Nations in a partisan manner, where the people ended up protesting against the hijacking of the programme by Zanu PF.

By Kennedy Kaitano, Our Reader

Zanu PF is so unashamed of its dirty way of doing things, and it starts from the very top with government officials lying to the people that it was government providing assistance to the needy people, while it is donors.

First was Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza, who told the world that government was assisting people, when in actual fact this assistance was coming from international donor agencies.

Once government claims ownership, Zanu PF automatically gives itself the licence to interfere with the distribution process because it is the ruling party. What the people know is that Zanu PF has long turned to be a ruining party.

Of course, you can expect that from Zanu PF. The big question is why are the leaders of political parties represented in Polad silent when such atrocities are committed? I also ask: Where are the President’s advisers when Zanu PF ministers lie about donor programme in a way that is meant to make people believe that government was doing something good? Is such corruption going to be dealt with?

One then tends to accept the argument that Polad members are just in it for personal benefit rather than correcting government’s political rhetoric.

It’s time Polad leaders are exposed for their failure to deal with matters they purport to be championing.