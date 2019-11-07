JUST IN: Presidential Inputs Scheme launched in Nyanga

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

VILLAGERS in Nyanga North constituency have hailed the Cotton Presidential Input Scheme, launched yesterday at Nyakomba in Ward 11, saying it will go a long way in assisting them boost production, especially in areas that receive erratic rainfall.

Under the scheme, villagers will receive cotton seed, fertilisers and free tillage.

Member of Parliament for Nyanga North Cde Chido Sanyatwe said the programme came at an opportune time when villages were planning for the new farming season.

“We would like to thank the President for such a scheme which will largely help people in Nyanga with inputs. Most importantly, the cotton inputs are coming to an area which normally receives erratic rainfall and it is our hope that they will go a long way in increasing productivity,” noted Cde Sanyatwe

Under this scheme, farmers will receive cotton seed, fertilisers and have free tillage for a one hectare piece of land.

Cde Sanyatwe pointed out that the inputs will spare farmers from being reaped off by private organisations who were loaning them some inputs. She said, in the past, some cotton companies were underpaying farmers leaving them with nothing to show for their efforts.

“Some cotton companies were in the habit of conning some farmers in Nyanga, gazetting their own prices and at times failing to pay them for their produce.”

The launch was attended by traditional chiefs from Nyanga North and other officials from cotton companies.